Tickets still available for Bonfest

Tickets are still available for this year’s Bonfest.

The festival which celebrates the life and music of AC/DC frontman Bon Scott, takes place later this month from April 28 to April 30.

The town secured its position as one of the country’s top rock heritage destinations last year when a life sized bronze statue of Bon was unveiled.

This year’s line-up features possibly the biggest headliner the festival has ever seen, and one who has a rock solid connection to AC/DC, drummer Phil Rudd. Rudd, described by Malcolm Young co-founder of AC/DC as “the real deal”, has appeared on all but three of AC/DC’s 18 studio album.

Rudd joins Stinger and the Snappin’ Turtles on the main stage on the night of Friday, April 28, Live/Wire, Screaming Eagles and Solar Sons on Saturday and AC/DC UK, Hayseed Dixie and Dave Arcari on Sunday, April 30.

Day tickets are priced at £25 and weekend tickets, priced at £60, are available to purchase from Kirriemuir Art Gallery on Reform Street, Groucho’s in Dundee and online from www.bonfest.com.