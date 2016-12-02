Tealing Christmas tree light switch-on

A large crowd will be descending on Tealing Village Hall this weekend to mark the start of the festive season.

On Sunday, at Tealing Hall, Inveraldie, from 3 to 6pm is the Tealing Christmas fayre and Christmas tree lights switch-on.

The VIP visitor will be the Oor Wullie angel sculpture - Amor Lucis - from the Bucket Trail, which was designed by sculptor Anthony Morrow, who lives privately in Tealing and is making a guest appearance.

There will be Christmas market stalls and goodies, a Christmas café, meet the baby donkey and friends, the Christmas tree lights switch-on, children’s carol singing and sing-a-long accompanied by live music, a visit from Santa and a prize raffle.