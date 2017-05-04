Sun will come out on Forfar production of Annie

Forfar Musical Society is presenting musical Annie later this month.

The production will from run May 24 to 27 at the Reid Hall at 7.30pm each evening with a 2pm performance also on the Saturday.

It’s 1933 and the depths of the depression. Eleven-year-old Annie is living in the Municipal Orphanage on New York’s Lower East Side.

Miss Hannigan is the principal in charge of the orphanage and needs no lessons on being compared to the wicked witch of the West.

Annie decides to escape and try and find her parents.

Naturally this proves unsuccessful. However, Grace Farrell, secretary to the millionaire Oliver Warbucks is searching for an orphan that she might invite back to the Warbucks’ household to celebrate Christmas.

Despite Warbucks’ initial disappointment that Grace has not found a boy, he takes to Annie and institutes a nationwide search to try and find the little girl’s real parents.

Miss Hannigan interferes and primes her brother Rooster and his girlfriend, Lily, suggesting that they claim Annie as their daughter and thus the reward that goes with the information.

Meanwhile, Annie is in Washington cheering up the president, Franklin D Roosevelt.

However, Rooster and Lily turn up at the Warbucks’ and claim Annie - and the reward.

Grace, however, has seen Rooster at Miss Hannigan’s office and smells a rat.

Subsequently, the couple’s fraudulent claim is exposed - at the same time it is discovered that Annie’s parents had, in fact, died some time ago.

Warbucks plans to adopt Annie and her fellow orphans are invited back to the Warbucks’ home to share in the festival of Christmas - just as America looks forward to future prosperity in the wake of the depression.

Tickets available online at www.ticketsource.co.uk/forfarmusical or via the ticket hotline on 07836 748816 or 07707184844.

They are priced at adults £11, concessions £7 and family £30 (two adults and two Concessions or one Adult and three concessions)