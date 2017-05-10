Students’ art work goes on display at Arbroath campus

More than 100 pieces of art work created by about 20 students are on show at D&A College’s Arbroath Campus this week.

Taking place on the first floor of the Esk Building on Keptie Road the end-of- year exhibition comprises a vastly eclectic mix of high-quality artwork.

As well as a mix of paintings in various media including oils, water colours and acrylics, drawings, there will also be sculptures, ceramics, and jewellery.

Photography, both digital and darkroom traditional, will also be exhibited.

The exhibition, which showcases the work of the HND contemporary art practice students plus the creations by HNC jewellery and ceramics students and a selection of art by students on the certificate courses, opens to the public on Thursday, May 11 and runs on weekdays till Thursday, May 18.

The public can view the works between 9am and 5pm.

Lecturer Allan Paris said: “The exhibition reflects the broad nature of the contemporary art practice course.

“All of the students are encouraged to develop artwork around their own particular personal interests and feelings.

“This leads to a wide variety of subject matter being studied, creating a very diverse art exhibition.

“The end-of-year show is always a poignant occasion as, after spending the last few years at college, the HND students are set to move on.”