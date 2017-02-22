Stage set for Scottish premiere in Kirriemuir

It’s curtain up in Kirriemuir Town Hall this evening as the Rising Youngstars begin their four-day run of the Scottish premiere of “A Little Princess.”

The cast members have been hard at work in recent weeks learning lines, songs and dances for the show.

This fantastic musical runs from tonight until Friday at 7.30 pm nightly and finishes with a Saturday matinee.

For the first time Rising Youngstars are doubling up principal parts to give as many of the cast a chance to show their talents.

Julia Murie and Lucy McLaren are playing the lead of Sara Crewe – Julia will be performing on Wednesday and Friday and Lucy will be performing on Thursday and Saturday.

Becky is a maid at the school and befriends Sara - Becky is played by Rose Stephens and Abbie Ogilvy – Rose on Wednesday and Friday and Abbie on Thursday and Saturday.

Miss Minchin, who runs the school and who is scary and mean, will be played by Rebekah Mitchell and Cara Florence. Rebekah will be performing on Wednesday and Friday and Cara on Thursday and Saturday.

Finally Miss Amelia, the kinder, gentler sister to Miss Minchin, will be played by Stefi Curson and Maddie Farquhar; Stefi on Wednesday and Friday and Maddie on Thursday and Saturday.

Tickets can be bought from Visions in Cards, 15 Glengate Kirriemuir or www.ticketsource.co.uk Tickets are £10 standard, £8 concession, £30 family of four.