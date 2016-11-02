Shortlist unveiled for Scots Trad Music Awards

Shortlisted nominations have been unveiled for the 2016 MG ALBA Scots Trad Music Awards.

The announcement was made via Facebook and the winners will be announced at the event on Saturday, December 3, at the Caird Hall Dundee.

Hailed the most prestigious awards ceremony in the traditional music calendar, organisers Hands Up for Trad will hand out 16 awards to the best Scottish trad talent across Scotland.

This year’s ceremony will see some of the biggest names in Scottish traditional music perform, including The Scott Wood Band, Songs of Separation and Mohsen Amini – who was crowned BBC Radio Scotland’s Young Traditional Musician 2016 – and many more.

The Album of the Year (sponsored by Birnam CD), is arguably one of the most sought after awards and competition is stiff this year, with the award being contested by 10 nominees including Hamish Napier, Ross Ainslie & Ali Hutton, Jarlath Hendeson and Dallahan.

Piping Live is up against Orkney Folk Festival in the Event of the Year category (sponsored by VisitScotland) alongside Pulse and Hamish feature film.

Blazin’ Fiddles, Elephant Sessions, Mànran, Niteworks, Skerryvore and Treacherous Orchestra make up the Live Act of the Year shortlist (sponsored by Greentrax). While Dosca, Top Floor Taivers, Ryan Young, and Tannara are shortlisted for Up and Coming Artist of the Year (sponsored by the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland) category.

Voting for the shortlisted acts will be open from until Friday, November 18 and you can cast your vote at Scots Trad Music Awards voting

Simon Thoumire, event founder and promoter, said: “We want to say a huge thanks to everyone who has voted and we’d like to congratulate all the shortlisted nominees. Hands Up for Trad are dedicated to showcasing the amazing Trad talent in Scotland and we’re looking forward to the ceremony and an unmissable night of live music on Saturday 3rd December – join the party.”

Iseabail Mactaggart, MG ALBA director of development and partnerships, said: “We’re delighted to see such exciting shortlists - and proud that MG ALBA is associated with, and nurturing, such an innovative, inspiring sector, and that BBC ALBA gives them the platform they deserve.

“Meal a naidheachd dhuibh uile – congratulations all.”

Alan Morrison, head of music, Creative Scotland, said: “The quality of this year’s nominees shows that the traditional music scene in Scotland is thriving and it is great to see these artists being commended at such a prestigious event. Creative Scotland are proud to support Hands Up For Trad and we wish all the nominees the best of luck.”