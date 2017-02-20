Musical fun and games in Forfar

A new four-week project aimed at introducing Primary 3 children to singing, is to take place in Forfar in March.

Wee Sing is a brand new, free project that uses musical games to get kids interested in singing. It will be taking place on Thursday evenings at 6pm from March 2 at Forfar Community Campus.

Children will start to develop pitching, rhythm and sound production skills.

This is a Youth Music Initiative funded project from the National Youth Choir of Scotland (NYCoS), Scotland’s national organisation dedicated to encouraging singing for young people aged 0–25.

Lorna Rudden, NYCoS Area Choirs Manager says: “As well as being fun, singing together in a choir has many benefits: gaining a musical education, socialising and making friends, and boosting confidence by performing.”

Wee Sing is completely free. However, spaces are limited so advanced booking is required. To book, visit nycos.org.uk/weesing or call 0141 287 2943.