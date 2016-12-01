Your handy list of What’s On in Angus

Looking for something to do this weekend - then check out our handy list of what’s on where in Angus.

Music

Saturday, December 3 - The MG Alba Scots Trad music Awards, Caird Hall, Dundee, 7 pm

The 14th annual MG Alba Scots Trad music Awards showcase and celebrate Scottish traditional music. Known as the Folk Oscars, they are broadcast live on BBC Alba. They feature leading Scottish musicians and singers, including: The Scott Wood Band and Fat Suit, Wilma Kennedy, The Halton Quartet and Mohsen Amini - Winner of 2016 BBC Radio Scotland Young Traditional Musician of the Year, Dundee Youth Band- Abercraig and Songs Of Separation as well as a further array of Scottish traditional musician luminaries.

First started in 2003, The Scots Trad Music Awards generate over 100,000 public votes across 18 categories including: Album of The Year, Live Act of the Year, Gaelic Singer of the Year etc.

For all the latest news on The Scots Trad Music Awards, including details on how to vote for your favourite acts please visit:www.scotstradmusicawards.com Tickets from the box office on 01382 434940.

Sunday, December 4 - NYCOS Dundee choirs concert, Caird Hall, Dundee, 6.30 pm

NYCoS Dundee Choir returns to the Caird Hall, Dundee for its annual winter concert. The singers, aged eight to 17 years, will showcase a varier repertoire. Tickets from the box office on 01382 434940.

Thursday, December 8 - Tayside and Fife Health Services Christmas carol concert for CLIC Sargent, Caird Hall, Dundee, 7.30 pm.

Featuring the Tayside and Fife Health Services and Friends Choir; High School of Dundee Chamber Orchestra; Madras School Choir; Mike Bennett Brass Ensemble; Stuart Muir, organist with musical director, Norman Beedie. The annual Tayside and Fife Health Services Christmas Carol Concert will raise money for young people with cancer, and their families, this Christmas. Tickets from the Box Office on 01382 434940.

Theatre

Tuesday, November 29 to Saturday, December 3 - The Song Shop’s Cinderella, Montrose Town Hall, 7.30 pm, Saturday matinee 3.30 pm

The classic rags to riches tale has all the usual ingredients to provide a great night of family entertainment. Tickets from Henry Hogg’s, High Street, Montrose,

or from The Song Shop on 01674 673236.

Friday, December 2 to Saturday, December 24 - Sinbad, Webster Memorial Theatre, Arbroath

Join Sinbad on his swashbuckling adventures as he voyages over the sea searching for fortune, and finding romance with a runaway Princess. With nail-biting drama, dastardly pirates, hidden treasure and Sinbad’s interfering Mammy getting in the way, it promises to be filled with excitement and laughter. From the team that brought you Cinderella and Jack and the Beanstalk, Sinbad features exotic designs, up-beat songs, slapstick comedy and a cast of professional actors. Tickets from the box office on 01241 435800.

Monday, December 5 to Saturday, December 10 - Kirrie Panto Group’s Jack and the Beanstalk, Town Hall, Kirriemuir

The show runs from Monday to Saturday, 7.30 pm nightly with a Saturday matinee at 2.30 pm. Tickets available from Colin M Smith, Kirriemuir or via E-Mail kirriepantogroup@gmail.com

Thursday, December 8 to Sunday, December 11 - Cinderella, Reid Hall, Forfar.

Forfar Musical Society presents Cinderella, by Thomas S. Baxter and Neil Stewart. Performance times are 7.30 pm on Thursday and Friday, and 2 pm Saturday and Sunday. Tickets from www.forfarmusical.co.uk

Wednesday, November 30 to Saturday, December 3 - Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, City Hall, Brechin, 7.30 pm and Saturday matinee 2.30 pm

Combined Productions’ 2016 pantomime is Snow White & the Seven Dwarfs. It will run in Brechin City Hall. Tickets from David Robinson Eyecare Ltd in Brechin.

Saturday, January 14 - Angus Tayside Association of Young Farmers Clubs’ cabaret competition, Webster Memorial Theatre, Arbroath,

The local Young Farmers Clubs will once again compete in the annual Angus Tayside Cabaret Competition. Go along and support Brechin YFC, Forfar JAC and Strathmore JAC in their productions in an evening of tense competition complemented by supporting acts. This will be a fun filled evening of music, dance and humour not to be missed.

Who will triumph this year? Ticket from the box office in 01241 435800.