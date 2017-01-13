Monthly movie screenings in Montrose

Monthly film events will be screened in Montrose Academy, starting this weekend.

Following on from the hugely successful outdoor Christmas cinema event, Movies on the Mall, The Playhouse Project is joining forces with FilmMobile once again to bring the public monthly movie screenings.

Moana is one of the movies being screened

Around 400 people braved the cold weather at the beginning of December for Movies On the Mall to watch The Muppet Christmas Carol and Elf, which were projected on to the back of Montrose’s former swimming pool on The Mall - the site where the Playhouse Project hopes to build a cinema.

Now, films that are only a month or so out of the cinema will be shown at the monthly events.

David Paton, chairman of Montrose Playhouse Project, said: “We will be screenings of some of the biggest movies we can get our hands on in Montrose Academy’s Assembly Hall.

“The screenings will aimed at fundraising and market research events for the main project.

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them is one of the movies being shown

“We need your support to keep momentum going.”

The first event will take place on Sunday (January 15) in Montrose Academy’s Assembly Hall.

The films being shown are: Disney’s Moana at 1pm; Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them at 4pm; Rogue One: A Star Wars Story at 7pm.

A tuck shop will be available during all performances.

Tickets are priced at £5 for children, £6 for adults and £18 for a family ticket (two adults and two children).

They are available online from: www.filmmobile.com/tours/montrose.

There are also hopes for another outdoor cinema, possibly in the summer months.