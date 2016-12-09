Kirriemuir Pop-Up Gallery back by popular demand

Due to popular demand, the Kirriemuir Pop-Up Gallery is back!

The gallery is showing the work of 17 locally-based artists.

Co-organiser Jonathan Mitchell said: “The Pop-Up Gallery provides a showcase and selling platform for local artists and craftspeople in the run-up to Christmas.

“We have decanted to a fresh venue in Glengate, Kirriemuir, and are delighted to welcome some new artists and makers from Dundee, Angus and Perthshire to the event.”

Paintings, ceramics, glass, jewellery, textiles and more are on show in the diverse exhibition which is “evolving” over the event’s four week duration as new artists take their place in the gallery.

The show opened with work by many well-established practitioners, such as Maureen Crosbie, graphic artists Suzanne Scott and Jilly Henderson, willow weaver Rachel Bower and jeweller Linda Sinclair.

This week the gallery is getting ready to welcome ceramics, jewellery and paintings by Fran Marquis, Maria Nordgren, Kerstin Robb and others.

Jonathan added: “Pop-Up Gallery 2 is already proving to be as popular as last year’s event.

“We participated in Kirrie’s Late Night Opening event last Wednesday and it was very much standing room only.”

The pop-up gallery is open seven days a week from 10am to 4pm until December 22 where members of the public can meet the makers.