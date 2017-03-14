‘Good Things’ from Forfar Dramatic Society

Forfar Dramatic Society will be staging Liz Lochhead’s ‘Good Things’ in Studio 132 from Wednesday, March 22 to Saturday, March 25 nightly at 7.30pm.

First performed in 2004 by Borderline Theatre Company, ‘Good Things’ is delightful, amusing and touching.

Susan suddenly finds herself single and approaching the “big 50”.

She’s also coping with her father who is showing signs of dementia, a stroppy adolescent daughter and an ex who still knows how to hurt her.

The action of the play takes place in a charity shop where Susan volunteers three days each week, generally with good pal Frazer who wants to be something more than friends.

We see relationships and confusions develop on three days over the course of a year, as Susan discovers that her ex-husband is to re-marry, fends off the unwanted attentions of a former speed date and struggles to maintain her self-confidence and optimism

If that all sounds a little heavy; it’s not. This is a funny play with a carefully woven and busy plot and dialogue which is very sharply crafted and realistic.

It doesn’t shy away from some difficult issues, but approaches them deftly and with a great deal of humour.

Liz Lochhead is one of Scotland’s finest contemporary playwrights and ‘Good Things’ is every bit as good and honest as her earlier work which includes ‘Mary Queen of Scots Got Her Head Chopped Off’ and ‘Perfect Days’.

This will be Forfar Dramatic Society’s second production in their recently created performance space at Studio 132 in East High Street, Forfar and it will once again demonstrate the versatility of the studio. So be prepared to be surprised.

The opening show ‘Whisky Galore’ was well received and proved to everyone that Studio 132 is a great place to go for an intimate evening’s theatre, which the Dramatic Society hopes will become a popular town centre venue.

Tickets for ‘Good Things’ can be purchased at www.forfardramatic.com or from Toppers, in East High Street.

Performances are all at 7.30pm. Remember the capacity of Studio 132 is limited, so it’s best to secure your tickets early.