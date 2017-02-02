Brechin gig for top accordionist

A little bit of nostalgia is on offer at a special concert in Brechin this month.

Talented Scottish accordionist Brandon McPhee from Wick - Senior Scottish Accordion Champion - headlines the concert which takes place in the City Hall on Friday, February 17.

It has been organised by Joan Keith who said: “I have been staging musical events throughout Angus for over 25 years and am delighted to be putting on the Brandon McPhee Show in the City Hall for the Bravo Community Group.

Brandon will be playing the late Will Starr’s famous button box accordion which he acquired just before Christmas time while over in Ireland.

“Will died 40 years ago and the accordion had not been played until Brandon got it.”

Joan, originally from Glenprosen, remembers travelling with pals in a mini bus from up the Glen to see the White Heather Club featuring Will Starr playing the same accordion in Brechin City Hall about 50 years ago. Starr was a virtuoso accordionist and consummate showman, regarded as “the king” by the likes of the great Jimmy Shand.

As well as featuring The Brandon McPhee Band the Brechin show will also welcome Crawford Bell from Ireland and Scotland’s ‘son of fun’ Eddie Rose.

Tickets are available from Joan at 07786 086512.