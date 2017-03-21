Betty Blue Eyes coming to Kirrie

Kirriemuir Town Hall will be returning to wartime days next week when Kirriemuir Amateur Operatic Society (KAOS) brings hit musical Betty Blue Eyes to town.

Nikki O’Connor, chair of KAOS, said: “Based on the film ‘A Private Function’, Betty Blue Eyes is a fabulous show with great music and a very funny plot.

“Set in 1947, when food rationing was still in force, Betty Blue Eyes tells the story of the great and good of Shepardsford, who are planning to celebrate the forthcoming wedding of Princess Elizabeth in style. The villagers have managed to purloin an illegal pig called Betty for their celebrations – but when only those and such as those are invited, Betty mysteriously goes missing!”

As always, KAOS’ annual production has attracted the very best of local musical talent and they will be joined by a very unusual leading lady – Betty Blue Eyes herself.

Nikki revealed: “Betty is the star of the show but she’s not the only four-legged member of our cast. After all, you can’t have a story involving the young Princess Elizabeth without having a corgi at her side!”

The show starts at Kirriemuir Town Hall tonight (March 21) and runs until Friday, March 24. Tickets are available at £9/£11 from Colin Smith’s in Kirriemuir or online at www.ticketsource.co.uk/kirriemuirkaos.