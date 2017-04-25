Superb turnout for Forfar Curling Centre’s prizegiving evening

There was a terrific turnout for Forfar Curling Centre’s prizegiving and awards night last week.

This was the first year of the FCCC awards.

Awards winners were as follows:- The Andy McGlynn Award - Lorraine Campbell, Dun CC; Curler of The Year - Duncan Menzies, Letham Grange CC; Young Curler of The Year - Layla Al-Saffar, Fothringham CC; Club of The Year - Catterthun CC; Senior Curler of The Year - Dave McQueen, St Andrews CC; Most Improved Curler - Steve & Marie Adam, Forfar Virtual Club & Letham Grange CC; Most Improved Young Curler - Ross Craik, FYC & Edzell CC.

FCCC were also delighted to present Alzheimer Scotland with a cheque for £3,000 after all their fund raising efforts throughout the season.

Two local curling officials stepped down from their respective posts as Forfar Ladies Centre President and RCCC Area Representative having served their terms with dedication, loads of hard work and great energy.

All curlers would like to express their thanks to Shirley Jeans and Brian McArtney for superb terms in office.