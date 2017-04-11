Strathmore RFC thrash Harris at Inchmacoble to finish league campaign

Strathmore RFC put in a dominant performance to rack up 84 points against Harris at the weekend.

The victory sees Strathie end their league campaign with four consecutive wins.

A great crowd was in attendance to see a display of speed, skill and confidence from the boys in black.

The game was only 90 seconds old when Kieran Schoolar scythed through the Harris defence to open the scoring, Lee Brits duly adding the extras.

Five minutes later young Schoolar got a brace in similar style to his opener and this was the theme that would continue.

Harris tackled ferociously before running out of steam and actually attacked well at times but on the day Strathmore were too hot to handle for a hapless Harris side.

By the time the referee blew for no side (ten minutes early by the two captains’ mutual consent) Strathmore had racked up an impressive 12 tries with Harris claiming a solitary converted try.

Keeping the scorer busy on the day were Kieran Schoolar and Murray Mitchell with hat-tricks and Glen Fieghan with a brace.

Adding to the count were Dave Vernon, Bambi Morrice, Dave Ferguson and a penalty try.

Special note has to be made to Strathmore’s kicker on the day Lee Brits.

The young flanker converted all 12 of the tries, a feat not seen at Inchmacoble since Mike Bruce was lacing his boots and knocking them over from all angles with unerring accuracy.