Sandy Mitchell named Scotland’s Best Young Driver to continue awards windfall

Scotland’s brightest young motor racing prospect, Sandy Mitchell, has picked up another prestigious award.

The 16-year-old from Forfar was named Young Scottish Driver of the Year at a gala event in Edinburgh in front of 350 guests.

Mitchell, who became the youngest-ever race winner in Europe’s most demanding sportscar series, the British GT Championship, received the coveted Ecurie Ecosse Hubcap at the annual Scottish Motor Racing Club awards.

The teenager, partnered by 19-year-old Ciaran Haggerty from Johnstone, powered their Black Bull Ecurie Ecosse McLaren 570S GT4 to two wins, plus pole positions and fastest laps, in their debut season.

The award, an actual hub cap from one of the Ecurie Ecosse Le Mans 24 Hours-winning D-Type Jaguars, is given to the most promising Young Scottish Driver of the Year.

Mitchell’s award came just six days after he and Haggerty were voted joint Rookies of the Year at the annual British GT Championship Awards in London.

He received his latest accolade in Edinburgh in front of SMRC president, three-time Le Mans 24-Hours winner Allan McNish from Dumfries, and multiple IndyCar and Indy500 winner, Bathgate’s Dario Franchitti.

“Winning this top SMRC award just rounds off what has been a fantastic debut season in sportscars,” admitted the talented youngster, who received his award from SMRC chairman, and Ecurie Ecosse patron Hugh McCaig.

“It’s an honour to have won the Ecurie Ecosse Hubcap. So many incredible Scottish racing drivers have won this trophy in the past, and it was a great to be on stage with a number of them at the SMRC Awards.

”I would just like to thank everyone who has supported me during 2016. It has been a fantastic season and a privilege to have driven the Black Bull Ecurie Ecosse McLaren 570S GT4 car.

“Ciaran — who won this award two years ago — and I have worked brilliantly together all season, and we’re looking forward to mounting a strong challenge to win the British GT4 Championship next year.