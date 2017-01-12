Nathan runner-up in BDO Youth Final

A fourteen-year-old Angus darts prodigy just missed out on world glory in the BDO Lakeside World Youth Championships final.

Nathan Girvan, of Craichie, went toe-to-toe with Justin Van Tergouw (16) of the Netherlands this afternoon.

The Angus teen honed his darting ability at the Angus Darts Academy, but was facing tough opposition, with Van Tergouw placed higher than him in the rankings.

In the end it was Van Tergouw who emerged victorious, claiming a 3-0 straight set victory, and hitting a maximum 180 three times during the game.

However, both youngsters received plenty of praise for their performances both during and after the match on social media.

BDO Darts tweeted after the match: “Let’s not forget @nathangirvan180. Amazing achievement to qualify & played well in the final! @soots180 & the Angus Academy will be proud!”

Keith Deller, who was BDO World Champion in 1983, tweeted: “Well done to Justin and Nathan in the BDO world youth final. Both lads have a great future.”