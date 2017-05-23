Letham siblings take home gold as indoor snowboarding season begins

Siblings from Letham each took gold medals at a snowboarding event in Glasgow.

Alex and Emma Rooney were at the SBX Championships at Glasgow’s Xscape, which kicked off the indoor snowboarding competitions for this year.

Nine-year-old Emma’s gold was in the under-12 category.

Alex, a pupil at Forfar Academy, is no stranger to slopes and has seen a series of successes since taking up the sport at the age of 10.

In 2011, after snowboarding for just over one year, he named as the best unsponsored snowboarder at the Vans High Standard Competition at the Cairngorms mountain range.

And last year he took a step closer to his goal of competing at a Winter Olympics by being selected for the National Snowboarder Cross team.

He was also nominated for the Young Sports Personality of the Year at this year’s ANGUSalive SportsAward, as reported in these pages in January.

In the coming months – now that the season has kicked-off – there are a few competitions, including the Scottish School Freestyle Competition, which is held in Braehead on June 7-8 and the Rooney siblings will be looking to add more medals to their collection then.