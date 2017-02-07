Houston have no problem taking Angus basketball player on board

A basketball player from Letham has begun working with an American team.

Rory Anton (20) is one of nearly 50 third year student who have undertaken a six-week placement as part of his Applied Sport and Exercise Science degree at Aberdeen’s Robert Gordon University.

Rory managed to secure a post with the Women’s basketball team at Houston Baptist University, coached by former Scotland national boss Donna Finnie.

He said: “My dad played and coached at a very high level in Scotland when I was growing up and was in charge of Scotland’s under-16 mens’ squad at the same time as Donna a took the Scotland under-16 womens’ squad to European success.

“Living in the States has always been an ambition of mine – I just love the lifestyle and their intensity when it comes to sport – so when it came time to look for a placement we reached out to Donna about the possibility of working for her.”

This placement is an opportunity for Rory to build on the successful experience he has been gaining back home, in addition to his second year placement as part of the Aberdeen Youth Games.

After playing basketball for some years, he completed his coaching qualifications and began working closely with other coaches to learn all he could. He is currently president of the RGU Basketball Club and has been coaching with the Grampian Flyers under-16 men’s team.

The former High School of Dundee pupil said: “My lecturer, Donnie MacDonald, also got me involved with the Glasgow Rocks last year; helping them with performance analysis and coaching. I really enjoyed it and learned a lot from seeing how Donnie involved it in his own coaching.

“This experience gave me an insight into the type of career I want to go into and now that I am working with a high-performance coach like Donna, I can put my ambitions to the test.

“I am massively grateful for this opportunity to learn from her, while helping her and her staff with a busy conference schedule.”

Donna said: “Rory is helping us with practice film and game film breakdowns. He is also observing practice and helping with developing our annual planning.

“It has been great for us to have another pair of hands, as Rory not only understands the game, but is familiar with our film packages and has learned to use our communication and scouting software too.”