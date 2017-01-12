Darts prodigy Nathan all set for world final

Nathan Girvan, of Craichie, is all set to take part in the BDO Lakeside World Youth Championships final this afternoon.

The 14-year-old darts star will go toe-to-toe with Justin Van Tergouw of the Netherlands at 12.30pm.

Justin is two years Nathan’s senior and is ranked 199 places higher than him in the rankings.

But that won’t faze the Forfar Academy pupil who has been tearing the scene up, carving out a very promising reputation for himself as part of the Angus Darts Academy.

The final begins at 12.30pm and is live on Channel 4.