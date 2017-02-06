Warriors come out to play and share points with City

Brechin City brought their three game losing run to an end and picked up their first league point of 2017 after a 2-2 draw with Stenhousemuir at Glebe Park.

City got off to the perfect start and scored the opener early but the Warriors hit back and Willis Furado fired home the equaliser three minutes later with Oliver Shaw adding a second-half and despite Stenny being reduced to ten men with 17 minutes remaining when David Marsh received his marching orders for a second bookable offence, City, despite almost continuous pressure could not breach a solid visitors rearguard.

City started the game strongly and they grabbed the opener after three minutes.

Chris O’Neil picked up the ball wide on the left and pushed forward before delivering a good cross into the Stenny penalty-box for James Dale who prodded the ball forward into the direction of Jackson who made no mistake from around five yards.

The Warriors hit back immediately and they grabbed the equaliser three minutes later when Kieran Millar collected a pass at the edge of the 18 yard line and whipped the ball to Furtado who took a touch before drilling home a superb left drive giving Graeme Smith no chance.

The visitors pushed forward in search of a further goal and it arrived after sixteen minutes: Colin McMenamin played a good ball to Shaw just within the City box and he beat a couple of defenders before sending a low drive into the net.

Stenny then enjoyed the bulk of the possession and pressure but City started the second-half in the ascendency and they got themselves back on level terms within the first four minutes when Liam Watt swung over a corner from the left with Hill the first to react, blasting the ball into the roof of the net.

It was then City who enjoyed the bulk of territorial advantage and when Stenny were reduced to 10 men in the 73rd minute; Marsh was sent off for a second bookable offence. But the visitors’ defence held firm for a share of the points.