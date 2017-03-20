Two wins from two for ruthless Forfar

Forfar Farmington kept up their 100 per cent record on Sunday with a hard fought 2-1 win over Jeanfield Swifts at the McDiarmid Park Astro.

Laura Parsley’s 50th minute opener was cancelled out by Danni McGinley’s corner flying in however Cheryl Kilcoyne scored a stunning winner with four minutes left.

Farmington had the first chance of the game with Alison Debio setting up Laura Parsley; the attacker firing straight at the keeper in the fourth minute.

Just after the quarter hour mark Debio was involved again, playing a ball for Robyn Smith to rebound off Parsley but the former Jeanfield winger could only send her effort wide of the mark.

The hosts had their best chance of the first half twenty minutes in; youngster Leah Fleming hitting the outside of the post from a tight angle.

Beth Shillitto and Leah White tested Bobby Cochran in quick succession before Jeanfield’s Jade McDonald blasted over from six yards out with only Fiona McNicoll to beat.

In the 34th minute Parsley fired across the face of goal however her shot flew past the wrong side of the far post.

Five minutes later Danni McGinley curled wide from just outside the box with the last chance before half time seeing Shillitto and Smith denied by Cochran.

Farmington took the lead five minutes after the break as Shillitto’s cross was flicked up by Parsley before she volleyed past Cochran from just inside the box for her second of the season.

Erin Cattanach and Gemma Collier saw efforts blocked from a Kilcoyne corner while substitute Kayleigh Noble found the sidenetting with a fierce effort just after the hour mark.

Noble came close again minutes later after being put through by Shillitto but she couldn’t beat Cochran.

McGinley equalised for Jeanfield in the 67th minute; her corner going straight in despite McNicoll’s claims she was impeded when trying to catch the set piece.

Kilcoyne blasted straight at Cochran seven minutes later and with ten minutes to go Jeanfield could have went ahead. McGinley made her way towards goal and she knocked the ball past McNicoll while off balance however before she could compose herself Megan McCarthy raced back to clear the ball. Unfortunately McGinley was injured in the attack and was subsequently substituted after treatment.

Farmington grabbed a stunning winner with four minutes to go when Laura Parsley set up Kilcoyne to send an effort in to the top corner from 25 yards.

The win keeps Farmington at the top of the league and they will look to continue their run when they host Motherwell in a fortnight.