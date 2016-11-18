Travis looking forward to return after knee injury

Michael Travis hopes he can force his way back into Gary Bollan’s plans when he returns from injury but knows it will be a difficult task.

The defender is recovering from serious knee injury suffered in January and hopes to return to full contact football before the end of the month.

Travis (23) is making good progress with it originally looking like 2017 until Loons fans would see him again.

He said: “The rehab is going well, I had a physiotherapy appointment on Wednesday [November 10] and I passed all the tests that she had for me. I should be ready to play with full contact in around two to three weeks so really it is not too bad.

“I think what Craig Reynolds has got planned for me is games in training before going in to under-20s and take it from there.”

Travis has been taking part in warm ups prior to games recently and he admits that he is delighted to be back on the pitch.

“It’s good to be back training with the boys on the pitch, I still get it tight from the boys I travel with but it’s great to be back running.”

The side extended their lead at the top of the league following a 2-o win over Berwick.

While Travis admits it will be hard to get back into the side when he returns, he is relishing the challenge.

He said: “As you can see today and even in the last two weeks, we’re back to the way we were at the start of the season.

“It probably will be hard to get back in, all I can do is get the head down, keep the fitness up and force my way back into the gaffer’s plan.

“It won’t be easy, but I like a challenge so we’ll see.”

Forfar visit Links Park this Saturday for an Angus derby against Montrose.