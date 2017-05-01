Title race “going down to the wire” in last game

Gary Bollan hopes his players will be in a positive state of mind next week after the Loons surrendered the top spot in the league with just one game of the season left.

Danny Denholm equalised for Forfar as they drew 1-1 away to Cowdenbeath, who had Shaun Rutherford sent off for a late challenge on David Cox.

Despite losing top spot for the first time this season, Bollan remains positive Forfar can lift the title at 4:50om this Saturday, but admits he was disappointed with the result.

“It’s going down to the wire, we were always prepared for that and that’s to be the case next week, so although we’re disappointed with today’s result, we’ve got to make sure we are in a positive frame of mind in next week’s game.”

Bollan was impressed with Denholm’s goal but claimed it was difficult to play Forfar’s usual style of play on the Central Park surface in front of a large away support in excess of 250.

He said: “It was a difficult game, all of our games have been difficult against Cowdenbeath and this was no different. I think their goal is a great strike but the pitch isn’t suitable to the style of football we play.

“We managed to get back into the game, it was a real good finish from Danny Denholm but we just couldn’t capitalise on more balls into the box.

“At the end Gavin Swankie had a real good chance but the keeper’s produced a save to turn it round the post.”

The Loons manager expressed his pride for his players over the course of the season but pointed out that anything can happen next week.

“I’ve been proud of them all season, there’s no lack of effort or commitment from them and I think you can see that.”