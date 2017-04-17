Super sub Kayleigh Noble praises Forfar Farmington team spirit

Kayleigh Noble believes the team spirit at Forfar Farmington is fantastic after the side kept up their perfect league record on Sunday.

The winger came off the bench to net the second in the 2-0 win over Glasgow Girls and hopes she can impress her way into the starting line up.

Noble felt her teammates battled well in what was a physical game at the Greenfield Football Centre.

She said: “I’m very happy at the outcome of Sunday’s performance. I thought the team battled well and worked for each other. It was a very physical game and we fought to the end.”

Noble netted her first goal of the season after coming off the bench with five minutes to go with the winger delighted to make an impact to kill the game.

She continued: “I was delighted to have scored especially at such a crucial time in the game. This gave me a boost and helped raise team moral and the spirits of the team to the final whistle.”

Despite an impressive showing, she is under no illusions and is keen to work hard in training to grab a starting position having played a part in all five games this season from the bench.

Kayleigh said: “I will endeavour to maintain a good attitude and train well over the next few weeks as I know one goal does not entitle me to a starting position. I would be delighted to get a chance to prove my ability in the upcoming games.”

Farmington travel to Dalkeith to face Hearts on Sunday and Noble admits it will be a difficult game with Hearts suffering their first defeat at Motherwell at the weekend.

She added: “We should play with confidence next week against Hearts. We are playing good football at the moment, but we know we can improve on our game if everyone pulls together and work for each other.

“Hearts will be looking to pull back some points after their first defeat and it’s up to us to make sure they don’t. If we keep playing as we are, we should collect all three points and hopefully another clean sheet.”