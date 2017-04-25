Report: League Two title momentum with Forfar Athletic after easy win over Clyde

Forfar Athletic easily dispatched Clyde as they bounced back from last week’s derby defeat to maintain their hold on top spot of League Two.

Goals from Danny Denholm, David Cox and Thomas O’Brien were enough with the visitors failing to create a shot on target until the 92nd minute.

Clyde had the first chance of the game four minutes in however when Martin McNiff fired wide from long range, before Forfar raced up the park only to see Lewis Milne do the same as McNiff.

Denholm nodded over in the 15th minute from a Gavin Swankie cross as Forfar started to dominate play and their ascendancy paid off six minutes later - Jim Lister forced his way down the right and sent in an inch perfect cross for Denholm to bullet home the opener.

Scott McLaughlin blasted over in another rare Clyde chance with the Bully Wee struggling to cope with Forfar.

Lister and Cox saw headers held by Kyle Gourlay with the youngster doing well to save Milne’s 20 yard effort on the stroke of half time.

It was much the same in the second half as Forfar continued to control the play in all areas of the park, with Swankie curling past the post just a minute after the break.

Forfar added a second in the 51st minute - poor defending allowed Cox to nod home Chris McLaughlin’s long throw despite Gourlay’s best efforts to claw the ball out.

Clyde continued to falter and almost fell further behind when a Swankie cross was only cleared as far as McLaughlin just inside the box and his powerful effort cannoned off the post with Gourlay beaten.

O’brien and Cox saw efforts fly inches past the post and it wasn’t long until the hosts added a third, Cox rising to nod home Swankie’s corner.

Denholm saw a shot held by Gourlay before Clyde finally got their first shot on target in the second minute of injury time when David Goodwillie weakly fired straight at Grant Adam.

This weekend sees Forfar away to bottom side Cowdenbeath hoping to edge closer to the title, while rivals Arbroath host Elgin City.