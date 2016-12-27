REPORT: Forfar strike late again to seal another 4-3 victory

It was a case of déjà vu for Forfar Athletic as another 90th minute winner earned them a 4-3 victory after coming from behind twice.

The win sends Forfar seven points clear at the top of League Two, with Clyde now 13 points off the pace while still two points behind third placed Elgin City.

The Loons took the lead after nine minutes when David Cox made his way down the left before laying the ball off for Swankie who cut in before curling the ball into the top corner.

Clyde equalised in the 20th minute with a fantastic effort from Ewan McNeil as he volleyed home from 25 yards.

Swankie volleyed just over the bar shortly after with John Gibson beaten while Clyde’s Matthew Flynn saw a header cleared off the line.

David Gormley nodded home a Linton free kick to ensure that the Bully Wee went in to half time in front.

Forfar came out for the second half with intent and pulled themselves level within five minutes of the restart as Martyn Fotheringham and Cox played a neat one two before the former nipped the ball under the advancing Gibson.

Referee Mat Northcroft awarded the visitors a penalty in the 67th minute and Peter MacDonald stepped up to fire home the spot kick.

Gary Bollan brought on Jim Lister in the 75th minute as he returned from injury and the big striker showed his worth within five minutes when he rose to flick home Jamie Bain’s cross.

Forfar looked to be forcing pressure on the visitors and managed to grab a last ditch winner when Bain’s neat cross was bulleted home by Cox to seal Forfar’s second 4-3 win in a row.