Report: Forfar Farmington put five past Edinburgh University to increase lead atop SWPL2

Forfar Farmington extended their lead at the top of the SWPL2 with a comfortable 5-0 win over Edinburgh University Hutchison Vale.

Cheryl Kilcoyne’s first half opener was followed by goals from Robyn Smith, Julia Scott, Kayleigh Noble and Megan McCarthy to make it six games unbeaten for Mark Nisbet’s side.

Forfar took the lead after increased pressure in the 19th minute.

Nicola Davidson sent a perfect through ball for Cheryl Kilcoyne to race on to and calmly slot home under the keeper for her fifth of the season.

Seven minutes into the second half and Farmington deservedly added to their lead - Shillitto set up Kilcoyne and her cross was knocked on to the post by Scott, but when a clearance was attempted they could only blast the ball into Robyn Smith and it was diverted into the net.

Forfar kept up the pressure and in the 68th minute Scott grabbed herself her first goal of 2017; rising to nod home Smith’s inch perfect cross.

Four minutes later and it was a fantastic four for Forfar with Smith sending a cross in once again and despite it hitting the bar sub Kayleigh Noble was on hand to head home from a yard out.

There were further chances for the league leaders and Megan McCarthy could only watch as her header was cleared off the line before Noble tested Lessells with a well struck effort.

Nicola Davidson struck a free kick past the post in the 80th minute but there was yet another goal to come late on.

Smith grabbed her hattrick of assists to go with her goal when her corner was bulleted home by Megan McCarthy.

The result, coupled with Hearts’ win over Glasgow Girls, means Farmington hold a three point lead at the top of SWPL2 but will face tough opposition in Buchan next Sunday.