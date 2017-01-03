Report: Forfar Athletic overcome the odds to retain League Two lead

Danny Denholm’s second half equaliser ensured 10 man Forfar’s seven point gap at the top of League Two stayed intact with a 2-2 draw at Elgin City.

The Loons could have taken the lead in the 10th minute had it not been for either post and the crossbar as Cox, Kennedy and Denholm all went close.

Forfar did take the lead after 17 minutes through David Cox’s fourth goal in eight matches.

Two minutes later Jim Weir’s men were level when Chris McLeish swept home Shane Sutherland’s ball across goal.

It was the hosts who went in to half time ahead as Darryl McHardy rose to head home Daniel Moore’s corner.

The hosts wasted a fantastic chance to kill the game two minutes after the break; Sutherland’s cut back sliced over by McLeish.

Peters was unlucky not to pull Forfar level shortly after when he raced on to Cox’s through ball and poked it past Mackay but could only watch as it flew wide of the mark.

Forfar were dealt a blow just before three hour mark when Stuart Malcolm was sent off for two bookable offences. Gary Bollan was forced in to a change and put Michael Travis on for his first appearance since suffering a serious injury a year ago.

Despite being a man down, the Loons looked the stronger side and equalised in the 64th minute when Denholm bundled home a loose ball despite claims from Munro for the goal with the big defender’s effort cleared off the line before Denholm made sure it was in for his seventh of the season.

Cox and Munro almost grabbed late winners but both efforts were cleared off the line by defenders.