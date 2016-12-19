REPORT: Forfar Athletic go seven clear at top of League Two after Swankie strikes late

Gavin Swankie’s last minute winner ensured Forfar extended their lead at the top of League Two to seven points after defeating Cowdenbeath 4-3.

After falling behind twice to a Fraser Mullen double and Kris Renton, goals from Lewis Milne, Josh Peters and Swankie’s brace sealed a dramatic win for the Loons in a repeat scoreline from August.

The Blue Brazil had the first real chance against an unchanged Forfar side, with Lewis Moore forcing a fingertip save from Grant Adam in the 19th minute.

Seven minutes later and the hosts had taken the lead; Mullen curling a free kick in to the top from 25 yards.

It wasn’t long before the Loons were level however and it was former Cowden midfielder Milne who grabbed the equaliser when he rose to nod home Jamie Bain’s cross for his third goal in two games.

Bain was provider again as Forfar went ahead four minutes before the break - his long throw fell to Swankie to rifle past David McGurn.

Ten minutes in to the second half the Blue Brazil earned a free kick near the touchline with Mullen hoping to create a chance for an attacker however his set piece evaded everyone and ended up in the back of the net to level things up once more.

Cowdenbeath went ahead for the second time shortly after when a poor clearance found Muirhead who set up Kris Renton and the big striker fired home despite claims of a foul on Bain as Renton prepared to shoot.

Three minutes after falling behind and Forfar equalised once again; a ball into the box caused problems for the hosts with Swankie backheeling the ball for Peters to drill past McGurn, the striker breaking his goalless run.

Peters came close to netting in the first minute of injury time, latching on to a long goal kick from Adam but the 20-year-old could only blast over the bar.

It looked like that may have been the last chance of the game but Swankie had other ideas with almost the last kick of the game.

Bain found David Cox in the area and the attacker chested the ball through for Swankie to rifle home to the delight of the players and fans.