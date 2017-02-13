Report: Forfar Athletic drop points but unbeaten run is now 10

Forfar Athletic extended their unbeaten run to 10 games but dropped points in the title race after a 1-1 draw with Elgin City.

Despite the Loons going ahead through Josh Peters, Brian Cameron levelled the scores with both sides having a man sent off - Eddie Malone of Forfar and David Brownlie of City.

Forfar took the lead just six minutes in when a corner was poorly defended by the visitors and Peters gleefully netted his third goal in three games.

They could have scored another three minutes later but Gavin Swankie could only fire over from the edge of the box.

Elgin’s first chance came in the 11th minute, however top scorer Shane Sutherland failed to threaten Grant Adam.

Lewis Milne curled a free kick over the bar as Forfar were on top in the first 45 and looked to capitalise on their pressure.

In the 25th minute Chris McLaughlin sent in a teasing cross across the face of goal that every defender left for each other and Danny Denholm slid in at the back post, but he could only find the side netting.

Brian Cameron fired over for the visitors on the stroke of half time in one of few Elgin chances early on.

Denholm should have put Forfar further ahead minutes into the second half when he weaved his way in to the box but his shot was parried before Cox’s follow up was cleared for a corner.

Elgin looked sharper than in the first half and levelled shortly after the hour mark, Sutherland having a shot pushed wide before the corner was volleyed in by Cameron through a pack of players.

Both sides were reduced to 10 men within minutes of each other in the last quarter of an hour; Malone was shown a straight red for a rash challenge on Sutherland while Brownlie was given a second booking for fouling Denholm.

Elgin came closest to winning the game later on as Sutherland beat Adam with an effort but the keeper was glad to save the shot.