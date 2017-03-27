Report: Forfar Athletic beaten by Berwick Rangers but the Loons stay in pole position

Forfar Athletic were beaten 3-2 by Berwick Rangers at the weekend but had Montrose to thank for helping the Loons retain their slender lead at the top of League Two.

The visitors went ahead through Pat Scullion and although Danny Denholm equalised, Aaron Murrell and Greg Rutherford restored the Gers’ lead with David Cox netting a late penalty before missing a second with the last kick of the game.

Berwick took the lead just seven minutes in when Scullion bulleted home a Michael McKenna free kick.

The Loons were eager to find an equaliser with the result currently meaning they fell from top spot and came close twice with Denholm and Jamie Bain forcing saves from Sean Brennan.

Berwick’s Greg Rutherford beat the advancing Grant Adam however his shot was off target and eventually cleared.

Scullion cleared a Milne shot off the line 10 minutes before half time as Forfar inched closer to an equaliser.

The Loons equalised on the stroke of half time when Gavin Swankie sent a cross in that was nodded in by the diving Denholm.

Forfar came out for the second half looking more likely to go ahead with Eddie Malone and Andy Munro sending chances straight at Brennan while Lister blasted in to the side netting after latching on to a Swankie ball.

The duo saw efforts blocked inside the area shortly after the hour mark before Murrell headed wide from a McKenna cross.

David Verlaque then swung a cross in for Murrell to stab home.

They capitalised on going ahead with another blow three minutes later as Rutherford made his way through the defence on the right before slipping the ball past Adam.

Forfar pulled a goal back in the 83rd minute after Aiden Malone was pulled back in the box, Cox stepping up to score the penalty.

In the fourth minute of injury time they were awarded a second penalty after a handball.

This time Brennan guessed correctly though and saved Cox’s spot kick to give Berwick all three points.

Forfar are still at the top despite the result as Arbroath’s late loss to Montrose means it is as you were at the summit of League Two.