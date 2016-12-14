REPORT: Five star Forfar smash Annan to extend League Two lead

Lewis Milne’s double helped Forfar to a crushing 5-1 win over Annan on Tuesday and he reckons the win was the perfect response to the derby defeat at the weekend.

First half goals from David Cox, Thomas O’Brien and Danny Denholm were added to by the midfielder’s second half goals either side of Aidan Smith’s consolation.

The win extended the Loons’ lead at the top of League Two to five points and Milne was delighted with the squad’s performance.

“Tuesday'ss win was massive, especially after a disappointing weekend with the derby, the gaffer wanted a reaction from the boys and I feel he got one.

“I felt I played well but the main thing is the team, as long as the team is playing well and picking up points I’m happy.”

Three changes were made from the weekend with Michael Kennedy, Martyn Fotheringham and Josh Peters coming in for Marc Scott, Murray Mackintosh and Eoghan McCawl.

The Loons got off to a flying start when David Cox outmuscled the Annan defence to nod home Milne’s corner after three minutes.

Peters looked eager to make up for lost time and came close to adding a second ten minutes later when his volley was pushed wide by Blair Currie; the resulting corner saw Gavin Swankie’s header deflected wide.

Forfar’s top scorer Peters came close again shortly after when Currie parried his effort from a tight angle before the keeper had to look sharp to save his powerful shot in the 20th minute.

The game may have taken a different turn had Annan put away their best chance at one goal down when Stephen Bronsky headed inches over from a Darren Ramsay corner.

Milne had an excellent free kick from 30 yards tipped wide but it was Thomas O’Brien who netted the second for Forfar in the 27th minute.

Danny Denholm forced his way down the right and his cross was met by a mishit effort from Peters, however this was to play in to their hands as it fell to the O’Brien and he lashed the ball in to the roof of the net.

Denholm went from provider to goalscorer two minutes before half time; Peters did well to beat the defence and his low cross was placed past Currie by the winger.

Four minutes in to the second half and it was four for Forfar when Lewis Milne’s header crept under Currie despite the keeper’s best efforts to claw the ball off the line.

Smith pulled a goal back for the visitors on the hour mark, latching on to a long punt before slotting home past Grant Adam.

The goal seemed to take the sting out of the game and there were few chances for either side until a moment of magic in the 82nd minute sealed the win for Forfar.

Milne collected the ball before driving towards goal and unleashing a shot from 25 yards that flew in to the top corner for his seventh goal of the season.

Gary Bollan’s side now face a trip to Cowdenbeath on Saturday and former Blue Brazil midfielder Milne admits he is looking forward to making a return to Central Park.

Lewis added: “It’s always good going back, it’s not the best pitch to go back to but we’re looking forward to kicking on again.”