Report: David Cox secures a point for Forfar Athletic against resurgent Stirling Albion

Forfar Athletic’s lead at the top of League Two was cut to five points after they drew 1-1 with Stirling Albion on Saturday.

Nearest challengers Arbroath staged a remarkable comeback against Berwick Rangers to edge themselves closer to the Loons, who were largely outplayed by the Binos at Station Park.

This was a lethargic display from the league leaders, and one from which they were lucky to take even a point after Stirling missed a penalty and a handful of sitters.

However the Loons remain in the driving seat and this weekend’s trip to face Edinburgh City offers them an opportunity to return to winning ways.

Connor McLaren had the first chance of the game, taking a speculative effort at goal from 23 yards after just 70 seconds, but his shot was wide.

Darren Smith gave Stirling the lead on 20 minutes, smashing home from 15 yards after Willie Robertson’s long range screamer bounced back off the post with Loons keeper Grant Adam flatfooted.

Tam O’Brien pulled Dylan Bikey down inside the box on 27 minutes but Adam easily saved Angus Beith’s spot kick.

Smith was then released into the six yard box by a deft pass, but despite taking the ball beyond Adam he could only fire into the side netting as Stirling continued to press the League Two leaders.

Cox levelled affairs on 37 minutes after Peters collected a long ball from Adam, and while it looked like the Loons’ top scorer had been fouled the ball broke to Cox who happily fired home for 1-1.

Michael Travis saw his header cleared off the line on 43 minutes by Frazer Wright following a fantastic corner from Cox.

Travis and Munro both received bookings early in the second half for separate incidents before the former saw his fierce header go narrowly over the Binos’ crossbar.

Bikey seized onto a poor O’Brien clearance, bursting into the box and laying the ball off for Beith who forced a superb save from Adam - Bikey then had his effort saved right on the line seconds later by Munro.

Lewis Milne rattled the post on 63 minutes with a swinging right-footed shot.