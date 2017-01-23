Report: David Cox hits penalty to send Forfar Athletic eight clear

It was a game of two penalties as Forfar Athletic’s 1-0 win over Edinburgh City extended their League Two lead to eight points on Saturday.

After Ousman See missed a 10th minute spot kick for City, David Cox fired home from the spot for Forfar to seal a hard fought win as rivals Arbroath lost to Annan Athletic.

The Loons made one change from last week’s draw with Stirling Albion as Jim Lister’s injury meant he gave way for debutant Eddie Malone.

Danny Denholm had the first half chance of the game just three minutes in when he curled a free kick wide of the mark.

The hosts were awarded a great chance to open the scoring seven minutes later when Grant Adam knocked John Dunn over in his attempts to gather a loose ball.

See stepped up but Adam redeemed himself by saving the spot kick.

Josh Peters had a shot blocked following a Cox lay off before the latter sent a lob wide as he failed to capitalise on Joe Mbu’s poor passback.

It was Gary Bollan’s men who went in to half time ahead thanks to a penalty of their own 10 minutes before the break.

Jamie Bain thundered his way down the left flank and after weaving in to the box he was fouled by Shaun Harrison.

Cox slotted the penalty past December’s League Two player of the month Andrew Stobie for his eighth of the season.

The second half started frustratingly for City with Forfar soaking up their pressure while the Loons’ own attacks were nullified largely by Mbu.

Dunn saw his effort diverted wide shortly after the hour mark and the resulting corner was missed by a host of white shirts.

The Loons came close to grabbing a second late on to kill the game with both Lewis Milne and sub Eoghan McCawl seeing efforts go wide of Andrew Stobie’s goal.

Gary Bollan’s men now host bottom side Cowdenbeath next week looking to continue their unbeaten run.