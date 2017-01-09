Report: Comeback kings Forfar Athletic do it again to maintain seven-point lead

Forfar Athletic came from behind for the fourth game in a row as they defeated Annan Athletic 2-1 at Galabank.

After going a goal down to a Max Wright penalty, Jim Lister’s equaliser alongside an own goal from Annan full back Callum Home meant the three points came back up the road with the Loons.

Four changes were made from Monday’s 2-2 draw with Elgin City as Eoghan McCawl, Josh Peters, Michael Kennedy and the suspended Stuart Malcolm were replaced by Lewis Milne, Michael Travis, Jim Lister and Thomas O’Brien.

The league leaders started off well with David Cox and Travis going close while the former forced Annan keeper Blair Currie in to action.

Jim Chapman’s side were awarded a great chance to open the scoring in the 21st minute when Wright was bundled over by Jamie Bain in the box. The winger stepped up to send Grant Adam the wrong way.

Five minutes later Forfar threatened when Cox and then Martyn Fotheringham had chances however they were denied by the Annan defence as players threw themselves in front of the efforts.

Raffi Krissian should have done better with his effort shortly before the half hour mark; a corner made its way out to the centre back who blasted over the bar from the edge of the box.

Gavin Swankie’s deflected effort flew wide and Thomas O’Brien nodded into the keeper’s arms from Lewis Milne’s corner.

The latter set up the opener eight minutes before the break with a perfect cross that was bulleted home by Lister. Following the goal they were forced in to an early change when Martyn Fotheringham went off injured to be replaced by McCawl.

Lister and Milne came close for the Loons as they attempted to complete a turn around before half time with Currie making saves from the pair.

Gary Bollan’s men forced themselves in front just two minutes into the second half.

A Travis throw found Cox and after his shot was spun away from goal, Lewis Milne collected the ball before seeing his effort diverted in to the net by the unfortunate Callum Home.

Milne almost added a third in the 50th minute but once again saw his shot deflected over after Lister’s cross found him.

The game started to quieten down as the fog surrounding Galabank began to make visibility poor for both sides.

Annan’s latest signing Smart Osolador fired past the post with 20 minutes left in the closest the hosts came to scoring in the second half.

Cox threatened three times in the final 15 minutes as he looked to kill the game before winger Danny Denholm saw his shot saved by Currie in the dying stages.

Result elsewhere for Arbroath and Elgin mean it’s as you were at the top of League Two with Forfar hosting Stirling Albion next week.