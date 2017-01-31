Peters happy with goal even if it was a fluke

Josh Peters was delighted to get back on the score sheet in Saturday’s win over Cowdenbeath, but admits his goal was a definite fluke.

The Loons’ top scorer netted for the first time since December’s win over the same side, with the hitman netting in all three meetings with the League Two strugglers.

Peters reckons the Loons need to cut out the silly mistakes as they can’t afford to drop points with Arbroath and Elgin not far behind them at the moment at the top of the league.

“I think after the first half performance, it wasn’t good enough for any of us,” he said. “At that stage of the season, you can’t really afford to drop points because the likes of Arbroath and Elgin are still up there fighting, you can’t rely on them dropping points.

“The second half performance was brilliant; we just to need to cut out the needless errors from the first half.”

The former Hibs striker hopes he can gain a bit of momentum now and thanked manager Gary Bollan for keeping faith in him during his barren spell.

“It’s been a while since my last goal,” he added. “That was against Cowdenbeath as well and I’ve scored against them in every game.

“It’s been a tough few months starting odd so well, but hopefully now that’s me back and I can get a bit of momentum under my belt and grab a few more goals before the end of the season.”

He admitted his goal was a fluke, with the intention being to send a cross in for David Cox.

He said: “I over hit it and as soon as I did, I knew it was going in. A goal’s a goal though, they all count and I’ve been due a goal for a while so hopefully that will start a goal scoring spree again.”