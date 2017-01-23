New recruits check in at Farmington

Laura Parsley believes signing for Forfar Farmington for the third time was the right move after her return from America.

The 20-year-old midfielder originally moved to the States in 2014 and after playing for South Georgia State College and Lincoln Memorial University, Parsley feels the time is right to rejoin Mark Nisbet’s side in their bid to return to SWPL1 at the first attempt.

Parsley also had a short spell back at Farmington in the summer of 2015 and admits that while she enjoyed her time in America, she struggled with bouts of homesickness which led to her returning to Scotland before the festive season.

She said: “It feels great to have rejoined Forfar. It’s good being back.

“The move back to the club came about after discussions with Mark Nisbet. Kev Candy contacted me when I decided to come back to Scotland for good. He wanted me to give Mark a phone to discuss what my situation was and if I’d consider joining Forfar again.

“I felt that rejoining Forfar Farmington was the best move for me at this point in my career.

“I had a great time across in America. It’s been a great experience, however I started to find it harder being away from home.”

Parsley hopes she can add to her 22 appearances as the squad look to quickly bounce back from relegation and the midfielder believes she can make an impression on her return.

Laura added: “I would really love to see the club bounce back to SWPL1 at the first attempt and hopefully I’ll play a lot.

“I think we have a great team at the moment and they are a great group of girls.

“I’m looking forward to playing with them and seeing what we can do this season.”

The club announced the signing of Suzie Adam and Beth Warwick on Sunday alnogside Parsley.

Teenager Adam has SWPL experience in both 1 & 2 while Warwick steps up from Tayside Ladies and Dundee City.