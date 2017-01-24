New Loon Eddie Malone hails Forfar Athletic’s win over Edinburgh City

Eddie Malone was delighted to be back playing in the senior leagues after joining Forfar Athletic last week from Lowland League outfit Spartans.

The left back was signed for a modest fee on Thursday evening and made his debut in a tight 1-0 win over Edinburgh City on Saturday.

Malone knew the Meadowbank surface would be tricky for the Loons and reckons it was always going to be one goal that won the game.

He said: “It was good to get back playing again at this level, obviously the game was a bit scrappy, we always knew it was going to be like that coming down here.

“I’ve been here with Spartans three or four times, the pitch isn’t the best and we knew that one goal was going to win it so I’m delighted we got the three points.”

The former Clyde and Dundee full back admits he was eager to return to the lower leagues after last playing with Stenhousemuir in 2014 before spending two years at Spartans.

Eddie continued: “Gary phoned me two Saturdays ago saying he was interested in getting me in to have a look at me. I played with him at Clyde many moons ago and he asked what I was doing with myself and if I wanted to get back playing in the SPFL.

“Obviously with Forfar being where they are in the league, it’s hard to say no and then it took a couple of weeks to settle a fee with Spartans so we just kept in touch and thankfully everything came through and I was able to play today.”

The Loons will face Cowdenbeath this Saturday and the 31-year-old feels teammates like Gavin Swankie and Danny Denholm can play their natural game after the surface at Meadowbank hindered Gary Bollan’s side’s style of play.

He added: “I think next week with us being at home and it being on the astro, we’ll be able to get the ball down and play.

“With games like this for the likes of Swankie and Denholm, it’s difficult beause they’re both ball players so I think at home it will be a completely different game where we can get the ball down, play from the back and win the game that way.”