Michael Travis delighted to make first Forfar Athletic start since injury

Michael Travis was delighted to make his first competitive start in Saturday’s win over Annan and hopes he can help the side continue their title challenge.

The popular defender played half an hour against Elgin the previous week and Travis is anxious to keep his place in defence against Stirling this weekend.

The former Livingston and Arbroath man was pleased to get through the match unscathed with all three points in a hard fought match at a fog engulfed Galabank.

He said: “It was a good win, it’s great to be back and the boys dug in deep to get the three points in the end and keep our lead at the top of the league.

“I’m pleased with how I came through the game, I’ve always felt fit in the last few months, it’s just about getting that match fitness and I think in that last 5-10 minutes my hamstrings started getting tight but that’s what it’s all about and it’s good to be back with the boys.”

With Stuart Malcolm returning from suspension this Saturday, Travis hopes he impressed manager Gary Bollan enough to keep him in his plans for the Stirling game but knows it will be tough with the players at his disposal.

Travis continued: “I’m hoping I’ve done enough to impress the gaffer, we got the three points so I hope it proves I deserve to stay in the squad but I just need to wait and see what the gaffer says next week.

“The dressing room is on a high at the moment, it’s a great bunch of lads, we’ve all gelled well together.

“The atmosphere in pre-match is good so it’s a good group the gaffer’s brought in and we’ve all come together so let’s just keep kicking on.”