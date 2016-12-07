McCarthy leads winners at Forfar Farmington’s awards night

Forfar Farmington defender Megan McCarthy admitted she was shocked to have been awarded Player of the Year but hopes it will help her to improve even more next season.

The 24-year-old expressed her disappointment at the side’s relegation, however McCarthy has faith that they can bounce back next season in SWPL2.

The club held their annual presentation evening at the Reid Hall on Saturday with McCarthy, Fiona McNicoll and Erin Cattanach winning awards and McCarthy was delighted to win after a tough season for the former Inverness City player.

She said: “I am very happy to have won the award. I didn’t really think I would be getting anything so I am very pleased to have received it. It just motivates me more for next year now.”

McCarthy joined the club for a second time in December 2015 following a short spell in 2013 with the defender playing in 23 games, netting once on her second debut against Hearts in March.

While she feels the side didn’t deserve relegation, the centre back reckons she has learnt a lot from the coaches and teammates.

She continued: “Despite relegation I have really enjoyed the year with the coaches and girls. I have learnt a lot from everyone and I have confidence for the team going forward. I don’t think we deserved to be relegated but it’s just the way football goes.”

The side will play in SWPL2 in 2017 following their relegation and McCarthy believes that they have a great chance to return to SWPL1 at the first attempt if the players play to the best of their ability.

She said: “I really hope we can return to SWPL1 next season, it is going to be difficult but if we play with confidence and with the ability we know we have then I think that we can.”

The annual presentation ceremony was attended well by players, coaches, supporters and parents alike.

Teams from U7 level all the way through to the three senior teams were represented, with the hall full to capacity.

With the U7, U9 and U11 sides not involved with competitive football as of yet, the players were awarded medals for their efforts while the older sides were presented with awards ranging from a Clubwoman Award to Players’ Player of the Year.

Development pair Leah White and Caitlin Mitchell were also presented with the Forfar Community Award and Youth Player of the Year respectively, completing an impressive year for the pair at the club.

The full list of winners were as follows:-

Forfar Farmington SWPL - Player of the Year: Megan McCarthy; Players’ Player of the Year: Fiona McNicoll; Young Player of the Year: Erin Cattanach.

Forfar Farmington Development - Player of the Year: Leah White; Players’ Player of the Year: Sally Patterson; Clubwoman Award: Ellie Cook.

Forfar Farmington Ladies - Player of the Year: Emma Stewart; Players’ Player of the Year: Emma Stewart; Clubwoman Award: Emily Grundy.

Forfar Farmington Under 17’s - Player of the Year: Rachel Robbie; Players’ Player of the Year: Melissa Coull; Most Improved Player of the Year: Aimee Robertson.

Forfar Farmington Flyers U15’s - Player of the Year: Charlotte Cook; Players’ Player of the Year: Morven Whyte; Clubwoman Award: Sophie Valentine.

Forfar Farmington Foxes U13’s - Player of the Year: Sophie Cameron; Most Improved Player of the Year: Beth Mowatt; Clubwoman Award: Katie Taylor.

Forfar Farmington Falcons U13’s - Player of the Year: Lucy Corbitt; Most Improved Player of the Year: Rachel Neve; Clubwoman Award: Alex Glennie.

Forfar Farmington Stars U13’s - Player of the Year: Madison Kirkpatrick; Most Improved Player of the Year: Aimee Esslemont; Clubwoman of the Year: Megan Johnston.

Community Award: Leah White; Nominees: Charlie Lewis, Kay Thomson, Jane Luckhurst, David Cattanach, Nicola Davidson

Youth Player of the Year: Caitlin Mitchell