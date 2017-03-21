Martyn Fotheringham testimonial

Dundee manager Paul Hartley will bring his squad to Station Park tonight (Tuesday) to celebrate Martyn Fotheringham’s ten seasons with the ‘Loons.’

Martyn, the Blairgowrie-based midfielder, had a very successful Testimonial Dinner in October.

He was signed for the Athies by then manager Jim Moffat in the summer of 2007 and will captain the home side tonight.

The action gets underway at 7.45p.m.

Admission prices are £10 for adults, £5 concessions.

A match programme will be available at the normal cost of £2.

On their Facebook page Forfar Athletic stated the 50/50 draw will be run under normal lines by the Supporters’ Club with the proceeds being donated to Martyn’s fund.

The 1984 Lounge at the ground, situated a the west end of the main stand, will be open from 6.30p.m. until kick-off and for a short period depending on demand after the final whistle. All supporters welcome.

Martyn’s testimonial committee are also organising a Golf Day at Alyth Golf Club on Sunday, April 30.

Interested parties should contact the committee by e mail at foxytestimonial@hotmail.com.