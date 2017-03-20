Manager Gary Bollan vows next Forfar Athletic win is imminent

Forfar Athletic are still at the top of League Two by a point following their weekend draw and Gary Bollan reckons their next win is just round the corner.

The Loons have failed to win in six games and have had their 11 point lead cut drastically with Arbroath now breathing down their necks.

Jim Lister snatched a draw for the Loons up at Elgin and Bollan feels it was a hard fought point with both sides having chances.

He said: “It was a hard fought point, until Elgin scored their goal we weren’t as fluent, we weren’t passing the ball as well as we can and I felt we looked a bit lethargic.

“When they scored the goal it brought us to life a wee bit and at that stage we put them under a wee bit of pressure, a lot more than we did in the first half.

“We’ve gone behind and you’ve got to give a wee bit of credit to them coming back, we maybe could have sneaked it at the end.”

Bollan praised his players for fighting back after going behind and is of the belief the next win isn’t far away.

He added: “At this stage of the season, every point’s important, it’s keeping us on top. The boys in there are good players, they’re a good bunch and our next win will be just round the corner.

“It has been tough but teams don’t make things easy for us, they want to knock us off our perch at the top. Every week teams want a bit of us and it’s up to us to make sure they don’t.”

The side entertain Berwick Rangers this weekend as they look to get back to winning ways.