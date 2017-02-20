Loons suffer rare defeat at hands of Berwick Rangers

Report: Forfar Athletic suffer defeat to Berwick Rangers

Both sides were reduced to 10 men as the Loons saw rivals Arbroath edge closer in the League Two title race.

Darren Lavery gave Rangers a seventh minute lead when he broke through the middle and sent a low shot past Forfar goalkeeper Grant Adam.

The Loons’ stopper was then forced into making a good save to deny Michael McKenna with a shot from the right, which he managed to push away.

Denholm had gone close for Forfar with a low shot which was safely gathered by home keeper Devlin Mackay, but on 13 minutes the visitors equalised when David Cox got the better of debutant fullback Renne Donkor in the box, and he turned and shot past Mackay from 15 yards out.

Then on 21 minutes Forfar took the lead when Denholm did well on the right and cut the ball back for Josh Peters to score with a first time shot from just outside the six yard box.

The second half got off to a fractious start with several stoppages, but Berwick had replaced Donkor with Greg Rutherford and the striker was to play a major part in Berwick’s revival as he pressed the Forfar defence at every opportunity.

It was his cross which resulted in Jamie Bain turning the ball into his own net for Rangers’ equaliser after 71 minutes.

This came just three minutes after the visitors were reduced to 10 men when Denholm, who had been booked for a foul in the first half, was sent off for a second bookable offence, a trip on the wing.

The Borderers continued to press and they were rewarded with a winner in the 88th minute when Gary Phillips popped up to net with a right foot shot from a cross on the right.

Just a minute from time, a Berwick trialist, who had been introduced as a substitute, was also sent off after being shown a straight red card by the referee for a foul.