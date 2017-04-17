Loons remain top despite loss to excellent Gable Endies side

Montrose ensured an unbeaten record against Forfar Athletic this season as they won 1-0 at Links Park.

Chris Templeman’s eighth minute goal was enough to give the Gable Endies a 1-0 win - their second of the season over Forfar alongside two draws.

Despite the defeat it’s as you at the league summit though as Forfar’s title rivals Arbroath also suffered defeat.

Montrose were up against it early doors after an injury to Michael Bolochoweckyj was to prove too serious for him to continue, and the centre half was replaced by Iain Campbell after just five minutes.

The hosts went in front on eight minutes when Andy Munro’s poor pass back put Grant Adam in trouble, the goalie’s clearance fell right at Templeman’s feet and the striker fired home from miles out.

It should have been 2-0 moments later when Matty Smith burst through the defence but somehow he fired wide.

Poor Montrose defending allowed Cox some space in the box but Steeves was able to recover and block the shot out for a corner.

A lovely Gable Endies move from right to left ended with Gary Fraser free on the left, his inswinging cross was inch-perfect for Smith but his header was wide of the post.

Forfar broke rapidly through Cox and Fleming had to charge out of his goal to block the winger’s progress with Jim Lister in miles of space waiting for a square ball.

Then it was the hosts to go close moments later, Adam saving low from Templeman’s header as the action flowed from end to end.

Watson forced a top save out of Adam on 31 minutes at the end of a great flowing move.

A long throw from Chris McLaughlin was cleared by Campbell but only so far as Danny Denholm, and the winger hit the ball with a sweet volley that wasn’t too far over Allan Fleming’s bar.

Forfar were out of the blocks at the restart and were enjoying all of the possession, but they didn’t go close until the 52nd minute when Denholm blasted well over the bar from the left side of the box at the end of a tidy move.

The Loons were knocking on the door but just didn’t fashion any chances to level the game.

Then they were inches away after a corner, Fleming having to flap a ball away before producing a stunning stop from a looping header.

Smith forced a stunning block out of Adam on 75 minutes when a long ball fell nicely, but the Loons keeper got a strong hand to his low shot.

Forfar were turning the screw and terrible defending let substitute Lewis Milne have a great pop from outside the box, and Fleming had to make a terrific save to deny the leveller.

Both sides were pouring forward from end to end as the Loons looked to get back into the game, but the Montrose defence held firm to record their fourth win in five games and continue their promotion play-off hopes.