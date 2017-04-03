Last 10 minutes makes score more respectable for ‘Well

Forfar Farmington continued their good start to the season with a 5-3 win over Motherwell, however they were given a late scare with all three Well goals coming in the last 10 minutes.

A double from Cheryl Kilcoyne along with Nicola Davidson’s penalty, Robyn Smith’s close range finish and Megan McCarthy’s fantastic lob had the side coasting before Nicole Goodwin, Pamela Liddell and Stacey Cook made the scoreline look slightly less impressive for Forfar.

Two changes were made from March’s win away to Jeanfield as Erin Cattanach and Beth Shillitto dropped out of the starting 11 to be replaced by Kirsty Deans and Julia Scott.

Under-17 player Taylor Clifford was also named on the bench as she hoped to make her senior debut at just fifteen.

Farmington started off well and forced four corners in the first six minutes; those set pieces allowing Kirsty Deans chances to open the scoring however she volleyed over before her next effort was deflected wide.

Sophie Gallacher sent Motherwell’s first shot cross was handled in the box and captain Nicloa Davidson stepped up the slot the spot kick home.

The visitors came out for the second half looking better than they had fared in the first half with sub Nicole Goodwin and Dionne Brown testing McNicoll.

Kilcoyne and Deasn saw efforts go narrowly wide meanwhile Laura Parsley’s overhead kick was cleared off the line shortly after the hour mark and McGregor beaten.

With 20 minutes remaining the lead was extended when Kilcoyne sent Smith sprinting clear and despite her first shot being parried, she gleefully knocked home the loose ball.

It was two goals in two minutes for Farmington as Kayleigh Noble forced her way down the left flank before cutting a low ball across goal for Kilcoyne to bundle past McGregor.

Liddell hit the bar for Well, however Forfar added a fifth with 10 minutes to go; McCarthy lobbing McGregor from 25 yards in a priceless moment for the defender not known for her goalscoring abilities.

Despite the comfortable lead, Farmington allowed Motherwell to make it dificult for them with three goals inside the last eight minutes. Goodwin netted the first while Liddell and Cook made the score look respectable.