Jamie Bain elated after Forfar Athletic eventually beat Cowdenbeath

Jamie Bain expressed his delight following Saturday’s 4-3 victory at Cowdenbeath and believes the mood in the dressing room is on a high at the moment.

The full-back set up two of the Loons’ goals as they boosted their lead at the top of the table to seven points.

Bain was ecstatic following the final whistle and the former Airdrieonians defender reckons the points were well deserved despite the Central Park pitch hindering their style of play.

He said: “It was absolutely brilliant, the way it worked out in the end was even better for Gavin to be the one that scored the winner.

“We knew it was going to be a hard game and we knew the pitch wasn’t going to suit our style of play, it didn’t really suit any style of play but we got the result and the points in the end, that’s all that matters.”

The summer signing explained that he is loving life at Station Park and has no concerns over the amount of travelling from his Airdrie home.

“I’m happy with how I played, I’m happy with the way I’m playing at the moment and I’m enjoying every minute as you can see at the end of the game, the full team’s enjoying it being at the top of the league.

“I’m definitely enjoying it here, I’m from Airdrie and there’s been a lot of people I’ve met there asking if I’m enjoying it and I couldn’t say one bad word about the club, everyone has been brilliant.

“With the amount of travelling as well, people say it’s too much but when you’re treated the way you get treated at Forfar it doesn’t matter, you don’t really look at that, you just enjoy your football and it’s excellent.”

The Loons face another difficult game at home to Clyde on Boxing Day and Bain is certain that Gary Bollan will have his men fired up to keep up their seven point lead.

Jamie added: “If you had asked Gary Bollan at the start of the season, he’d had bitten your hand off to be in this position, we just need to maintain it and I’m sure the backroom staff will keep us going ahead of the game against Clyde.”

Forfar Athletic officials have been contacted by a few supporters about the possibility of running a coach to the January 2nd clash at Boroughbriggs against Elgin City.

Obviously this would only be a viable proposition if sufficient numbers were forthcoming.

The coach would leave the Myre Car Park at 10.30am leaving time for a bite to eat and a refreshment in Elgin prior to kick-off, returning straight after the final whistle.

The cost would be in the region of £12/14 depending on numbers.

If you are interested in booking a seat, the following options are available;-

hone or text 07871165689

Email – david.mcgregor@forfarathletic.co.uk

Hand names into club shop at Boxing Day fixture with Clyde.

A decision will have to be made by December 27th depending on the numbers