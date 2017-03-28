Gary Bollan tells Forfar Athletic players to get ready for “six cup finals”

Gary Bollan told his Forfar Athletic players that they have six cup finals after their 3-2 defeat at the hands of Berwick Rangers on Saturday.

The saving grace for the Loons was that Arbroath also lost, meaning the Station Park outfit kept their place at the top of League Two.

But nonetheless an 11 point lead has been eroded down to just one, and Bollan is calling on his troops to put together one last run to secure the league title.

He said: “I think the disappointing factor at this stage of the season is that we look nervous. We’re still creating chances but we’ve not been at our best for a few weeks.

“I felt that although we weren’t at our best, we had chances and could have been ahead during the day.

“It’s up to us to pick the players up, we’ve got six cup finals and we need to go on a run from now until the end of the season.”

Bollan also praised David Cox for his form this season, with the striker’s relentless efforts a source of much appreciation from the supporters all year.

The former Airdrieonians and Peterhead man missed a last minute penalty that could have given the Loons a share of the spoils but the gaffer encouraged him to keep his head up despite that disappointment.

Gary said: “You see how hard Cox works, he’s so disappointed but he’s got to get his head up because he’s been outstanding all season. He said he should have got us a point but players do miss penalties.”

The manager was disappointed with how his side lost the three goals and admitted the players should have defended better.

“We were authors of our own downfall, the three goals we conceded were defended poorly,” Bollan said. “The first one we can’t defend, it’s a cross in to the box. I didn’t think it was a free kick in the build up but that’s by the by.

“The second one, the ball comes in to the box and you’re expecting your centre halves to pick up but we concede another and the third one is another defensive error.

“Tam O’Brien, who has been fantastic the whole season, gets caught out so although it’s disappointing, he’s been outstanding this season so I won’t hold that against him.”

The Loons visit in-form Stirling Albion this Saturday and the manager will hope his side can get a win on the board for the first time since the beginning of February.