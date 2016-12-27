Gary Bollan says League Two title isn’t sewn up

Gary Bollan remained coy about the destination of the League Two title despite his side’s 4-3 win over Clyde.

The last-gasp victory increased the gap between Forfar Athletic and the Bully Wee to 13 points, leading Barry Ferguson to admit his team were out of contention with the Loons set to walk to glory.

But Bollan refused to rule Clyde out of the equation, saying there’s a lot of football to be played before championships are won or lost.

Gary said: “I wouldn’t say Clyde have no chance of winning the league, we’re not even halfway through yet and the gap is only 13 points which can be clawed back.

“We want to keep our tails in front but I’m sure Clyde will win a lot of games.

“I’d like to think we won’t lose the four or five games before the end of the season, we’ll just take it one game at a time as we have done so far.”

Jim Lister has struggled with injury this season but he came off the bench to play a key part in Forfar’s late victory, and Bollan said that he’s been waiting all campaign to enjoy Jim’s obvious ability.

He continued: “Jimmy’s been out for a fair bit and I’ve said all season that he’s going to be a big player for us.

“We’ve put him on from the bench and he’s delivered the goods for us, showing why I brought him here.

“We never gave up, fair play to them there’s a great spirit in there.

“They don’t know when they’re beat, they just keep going and going. That’s eight goals in two games, 13 in three. I’d still be happier if we managed not to concede as many.

“We could have been 2-0 up early on, Danny’s unfortunate with the ball that’s come in.

“Credit to Clyde, they’ve come here and had a right go at us. They’re a very good side.”