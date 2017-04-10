Gary Bollan says Forfar Athletic players are ready to hold on to League Two top spot

Gary Bollan says Forfar Athletic are in no mood to surrender top spot after claiming ownership of first place in League Two all season long.

The Loons have been top since the opening day of the season - they were level with Annan Athletic on goal difference - and with four fixtures left of the 36-game season, Bollan’s players are dead set on holding on to first place.

Forfar were held to a 1-1 draw by rivals Arbroath on Saturday at a packed Station Park.

The hosts dominated the first half and took a deserved lead after the restart, only for the Lichties to level through a contentious free kick.

Dick Campbell’s side finished the game on top but it was Bollan who was rightly aggrieved not to take the full three points from the derby clash.

Gary said: “I thought we were excellent in the first half and deservedly took the lead.

“I’m not very happy with the free kick for their goal. I think Marc Scott’s won the ball, if you can’t make challenges like that any more you’re as well stopping football. It’s a good challenge.

“How the referee’s seen it differently I’ll never know but it’s cost us the game. It’s changed the game and just before it we’ve had a shout for a penalty on Josh. It’s not a soft free kick, we don’t think it was a free kick at all.

“I think last week we showed our fight in abundance. To take anything from this game we needed to repeat that and we did, the players worked their socks off. That’s all we can ask.

“When we put in that level of effort the performances take care of themselves. We’re maybe just seeing us peak at the right time of the season.”

Forfar visit Montrose in another local derby this weekend and while the Gable Endies have proved to be a troublesome opponent for the Loons, Bollan dismissed suggestions that this game is any different to the other three fixtures that face his team.

He said: “It’s still in our own hands. They’re on our coattails. It’s 32 games we’ve been top and there’s four left, so we’re doing everything we can to hold on to that spot starting this Saturday.

“Another big game next week which we have to be ready for. It’s a derby but it doesn’t matter who it is, the lads have been top all season and they’re not wanting to lose that now.”